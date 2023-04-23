Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin to benefit from Shanghai Upgrade; Could stave off competition from Neo

By Guest Writer • 23 April 2023 • 12:00

China has invested significantly in the blockchain space, and its investments have started producing rich dividends in the form of a clutch of promising projects. Neo is one such project with the potential to give stiff competition to mainstream cryptos like Ethereum.

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade could give it a leg up against the fight with Neo. It could also power tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain to win significant segments of the crypto market. Big Eyes Coin is one such project based on the Ethereum blockchain and carrying significant momentum on the back of a stellar presale. This article will examine how Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin are gearing up for the fight with Chinese blockchain projects like Neo.

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade: The Champion Crypto ecosystem gets a makeover

Ethereum is a decentralised blockchain platform founded in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin. It is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Ethereum can operate smart contracts, allowing developers to create decentralised applications (dApps) on its blockchain.

It is undergoing a major upgrade known as the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade, transitioning it from a proof-of-work network to a proof-of-stake network. The Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is a significant development for the platform, as it aims to address some of its scalability issues. However, it’s unclear if this upgrade has been fully priced into the valuation of ETH. Shanghai upgrade will unlock ETH tokens staked since the Merge update.

There are concerns that the unlock could spur a sell-off of Ethereum. If this is the case, there could be significant short-term volatility in ETH prices. But we could see price increases in the weeks following the upgrade.

Neo: The “Chinese Ethereum” Looking to unseat Ethereum

Neo is another blockchain platform founded in 2014 in China. It operates on the same principle as Ethereum, with a focus on smart contracts and decentralised applications. It has also undergone several upgrades over the years, with the latest being the Neo3 upgrade, which aims to make the platform more user-friendly and scalable.

Neo has a strong presence in China and is often referred to as the “Chinese Ethereum.” Neo has a significant influence on China’s blockchain policy, which has helped it gain a sizeable lead in China’s huge market for blockchain solutions.

Big Eyes Coin rares to against the big guns of Crypto

Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency that has caught the attention of investors. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is set to end its presale on June 3rd. The team behind Big Eyes Coin aims to create a decentralised ecosystem which they claim will be accessible to all.

The Big Eyes Ecosystem will have DApps like Exchanges, NFT marketplaces and DeFi projects. The launch of Big Eyes Coin comes at a particularly bullish time for the cryptocurrency market, with many analysts predicting significant growth in the coming months. The Big Eyes presale has brought in more than $33 million, a figure unseen in recent crypto pre-sales. If the presale is any indication, Big Eyes looks on its way to being a solid investment.

Key takeaways

In conclusion, the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is a significant development for the platform, but it could set off some short-term volatility in ETH prices before growing. Investors should keep an eye on the weeks following the upgrade to see if there is a significant price increase. The depth of Ethereum’s ecosystem and its new PoS architecture will give it an edge against competitors. Additionally, tokens like Big Eyes that use the Ethereum blockchain will benefit from the PoS transition.

Additionally, the launch of Big Eyes Coin presents an exciting opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of a promising new cryptocurrency. To sweeten the deal further, Big Eyes also offers ‘Loot Boxes’; the current one on offer is END300 which gives investors 300% more BIG tokens. Big Eyes seems primed to seize the upcoming bull run and can be a worthy addition to your crypto portfolio.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido