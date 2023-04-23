How Bitcoin and Dogecoin’s success could influence the future of New Cryptocurrencies, such as Dogetti?

By Guest Writer • 23 April 2023 • 13:30

Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are notable cryptocurrencies for being the first of their kind. BTC is the first-ever decentralised cryptocurrency, while DOGE was the first meme coin. The success of these two coins can create a precedent for other alternative coins like Dogetti (DETI), a new dog meme coin in the market.

The Role of Bitcoin in the Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin’s debut in 2009 marked the beginning of a revolution that has captivated the world’s attention in recent years. The decentralised nature of cryptocurrency has proven to be a powerful draw for people who want control over their financial lives without government or third-party oversight. Bitcoin has been the dominant player in the crypto arena for over a decade, despite the rise of numerous altcoins that followed in its wake.

Bitcoin’s value has been highly volatile, with dramatic fluctuations between its lows and highs. In 2016, it was worth $500, but by 2021, it had risen to an all-time high of $65,000, before falling by almost 75% the following year. Nevertheless, Bitcoin’s popularity has persisted, and it is frequently used as a standard payment method for everyday transactions worldwide.

Bitcoin’s influence extends beyond its value and popularity, as it has also played a pivotal role in introducing the world to blockchain technology. This technology has enabled the creation of decentralised finance applications, which allow users to access financial services without the need for intermediaries like banks. Bitcoin has paved the way for the growth of DeFi and other digital finance applications, which have attracted significant investment and are poised to shape the future of the financial industry.

Dogecoin: From Meme to Money

Dogecoin, the first meme coin in the crypto space, emerged as a popular internet craze in 2009. It started as a joke, featuring a Shiba Inu dog giving the camera a side-eye while being surrounded by snarky remarks. It was meant to be a lighthearted parody of Bitcoin, but it soon gained popularity on social media, thanks to notable figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and veteran musician Snoop Dogg. Since the launch of Dogecoin, there has been a surge of copycat dog meme coins on the market, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The structure of the Dogecoin design was built to improve upon the Bitcoin idea, with faster and more efficient transaction processing. Additionally, Dogecoin has a much larger coin supply than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin only has 21 million coins in circulation, Dogecoin has a staggering 130 billion coins, with an additional 10,000 coins mined every minute.

Despite its humble beginnings, Dogecoin has made a significant impact in the crypto world, leading the way for other meme coins to emerge and carving out a unique space for itself.

Meet Dogetti, The New Dog-Themed Cryptocurrency on the Blockchain

Dogetti is the latest addition to the world of cryptocurrency and is making a splash in the dog meme-dominated crypto society. This new cryptocurrency is built around a family of five mafioso-made men paying tribute to the world of crypto. Don Eloni Dogetti, the mastermind behind this project, aims to set up a DeFi ecosystem that encourages participation from all extended family members.

What sets Dogetti apart from other dog-themed cryptocurrencies is its unique collection of NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, designed specially and uniquely for each individual. The Dogetti Puppy NFTs will soon have breeding abilities, allowing users to create more unique NFTs that can be purchased, traded, and sold in the Dogetti Universe.

Despite its ties to the mafia, Dogetti is a generous project, as 2% of all transactions are redistributed into a charity wallet. Investors can then decide which charities receive the funding in that wallet.

Dogetti may be new to the crypto game, but its unique approach and commitment to giving back make it a promising addition to the world of cryptocurrency.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido