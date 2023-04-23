Is it the cold weather conditions in Spain that are limiting the supply of peppers to the UK?

By David Laycork • 23 April 2023 • 16:12

Image of a Morrisons supermarket, a chain in which some vegetables have been rationed. Credit: Graham Taylor/Google Maps

Supermarkets blame unusually cold weather across Europe for the short supply of peppers to the UK from Spain – but is this the whole truth?

The UK relies on warmer countries such as Spain to supply the fruit and veg we enjoy all year round. Cold weather at the start of the year across Europe has been blamed by some supermarkets for the latest shortage – peppers – as reported in The Mail Online today, Sunday, April 23.

Peppers have been rationed in Morrisons to 2 packs per customer and have been entirely absent from the shelves in some branches of Waitrose, with supermarkets citing continent-wide weather conditions. Yet not everybody agrees that the weather in Europe is the major contributing factor to this problem.

Some Twitter posts show the availability of these products in farm shops and other local suppliers, with supermarkets being accused of not backing these local farmers.

Sam Marks commented on Twitter: “Weird how I was able to buy fresh tomatoes and peppers in my local farm shop and yet no supermarkets have them? It’s almost like there is a supply chain issue with them coming into the UK

Weird how I was able to buy fresh tomatoes and peppers in my local farm shop and yet no supermarkets have them? It’s almost like there is a supply chain issue with them coming into the UK 🤔🌱 #BrexitBrokeBritain pic.twitter.com/ZqTYsZp5Ww — Sam Marks (@Quilo) February 25, 2023

Lee Stiles, secretary of The Lea Valley Growers Association, has previously said that half the association’s members had decided not to plant crops in 2022, citing expected financial losses, and he had predicted shortages in 2023. As he said to The Times: “Backing British growers by paying fair prices doesn’t seem to be a priority for supermarkets.”

Further to this, rising energy costs have lowered domestic production, as the farmers opt to grow less to keep their overheads down. Some farmers predict an end to domestic cucumber, as production costs are higher than the point of sale price for crops like these, raised in artificial conditions.

More reports on Twitter suggest that, despite weather conditions in Europe being blamed, food supplies in continental Europe have not been affected in the same way. As David Amerland noted on Twitter: “I live in Greece, order online and there has never been a shortage of tomatoes or peppers (and I order organic)! Pic of my fridge just now. Empty shelves in UK supermarkets are not a norm, elsewhere.”

David Amerland‘s post on Twitter in response to Edwin Hayward’s challenge.

I live in Greece, order online and there has never been a shortage of tomatoes or peppers (and I order organic)! Pic of my fridge just now. Empty shelves in UK supermarkets are not a norm, elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/H8REX3RUJY — David Amerland 🇺🇦 (@DavidAmerland) February 21, 2023

So the question remains. Is it cold weather conditions in Spain and continental Europe that are limiting the supply of peppers to the UK? Or are there other factors at play here? Are we getting the full story when it comes to the ongoing UK food shortages?