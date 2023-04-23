Massive fight breaks out on a flight from Oslo to Alicante on the Costa Blanca

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 0:56
Image of Norwegian Airlines plane.
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com
A massive fight erupted on a flight that was travelling from Oslo in Norway to Alicante in Spain. The pilot radioed ahead to the control tower at the Costa Blanca airport where police officers were subsequently waiting for the aircraft to land.
A total of 15 passengers were identified by Guardia Civil officers and security service personnel when the aircraft arrived at 7:30pm on Friday, April 21. They supposedly got involved in the huge altercation due to alcohol consumption before or during the flight.
The flight left Oslo at 3:51pm local time heading for the Alicante-Elche ‘Miguel Hernández’ International Airport. According to the ‘Air Traffic Controllers’ Twitter account, the fight took place in the back of the plane and the cabin staff notified the arrival airport to coordinate the police operation.
Vuelo procedente de Noruega llegando a #Alicante. Notifica una quincena de pasajeros enzarzados en una pelea en la parte trasera del avión con posibilidad de heridos🙄. Prioridad y se coordina presencia policial a su llegada a solicitud de la tripulación. Esperemos que los pongan… pic.twitter.com/v7oMFcPQ4D
— 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) April 21, 2023
