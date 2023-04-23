By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 12:56
Over 15,000 cyclists take to streets to demand a ‘greener city’
Image: MagicBones Shutterstock.com
Thousands of cyclists in the Hungarian capital of Budapest took to the streets demanding their government to work more towards making a greener city with more bike-friendly urban space.
During the parade, over 15,000 cyclists took part in the demonstration and rode their bikes on the banks of the Danube, according to Euronews on Sunday, April 15.
The event was organised by the NGO Hungarian Bicycle Club, as they demonstrated to highlight the need for more bike-friendly spaces in the city.
Cyclists in Budapest have been facing difficulties navigating the city, as the roads have been designed to focus on cars.
But this has been gradually changing, as more bicycle paths have been made in the past few years.
This initiative has been favored both by the previous conservative mayor of the city, as well as the present green mayor, Gergely Karácsony, who has openly shown his support for bikers.
A statement by one of the rally supporters said, “Of course, I would like to see more cycles”, adding, “But car drivers need to go somewhere also”.
