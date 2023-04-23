By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 8:35

Police arrest man in Malaga after woman falls to her death from the sixth floor Image: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

A man has been arrested by police in Spain following the death of a woman who fell from the sixth floor balcony in Malaga.

Police in Malaga have arrested a 46-year-old man after a woman died when she fell from a building.

According to El Mundo on Sunday, April 23, the incident took place in a housing estate on Calle Juan de Robles in Malaga.

Official reports suggest that “not many details have come to light about the investigation”, which is being led by the Homicide Group of the Provincial Police Station of the National Police in Malaga”.

Local sources state that the woman, aged 42 and of South American origin, had gone to the home of a Bulgarian citizen, aged 46, and there she fell to the street from a height of 20 metres.

The man was still in the building when the police arrived and arrested him for questioning in connection with the incident.

Sources in El Mundo state that the woman was on a date with the man. Shortly before she died, the woman reportedly also contacted a friend and informed the person that she was “afraid of her date”.

She then fell from the balcony of a sixth-floor flat in the Teatinos district of Malaga.

Police officers then arrested the man, with whom she had been meeting, for his alleged involvement in a murder offence.

Initially, the possibility had been considered that the girl had jumped voluntarily, but as per El Mundo, the information provided by some witnesses who were in the vicinity of the building has allowed investigators to rule out that possibility.