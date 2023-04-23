Serial killer Levi Bellfield allegedly confesses to committing a fourth murder

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 18:34

Levi Bellfield, currently serving two life sentences allegedly signed a written confession admitting to another murder.

Levi Bellfield, one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers has allegedly confessed to committing a fourth murder. According to an exclusive report in The Sun today, Sunday, April 23, he apparently signed a written confession in which Bellfield says he was responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Asian girl 24 years ago.

Elizabeth Chau was a Vietnamese student who was reported missing from her home in Ealing, west London in April 1999. A subsequent investigation revealed CCTV footage of the girl walking along Uxbridge Road on her way from Thames Valley University. That was the last time Elizabeth was seen alive.

Her sister Bich told the news outlet: “We want Liz to know that we love her and miss her very much”, adding that the family had never given up hope of finding her alive.

Bellfield reportedly claimed in his statement that he had bundled the teenage girl into a van and then murdered her. It is believed he also said that he knew where her body was buried.

In his statement, the 54-year-old also allegedly admitted to five other failed murder attempts. There were also three ‘blitz’ attacks on girls. These were said to have involved Sonia Salvatierra, aged 26 at the time, in Twickenham, Jessie Wilson, 17 at the time, in south-west London, and Sarah Spurrell, aged 23 at the time, in Hastings in 2004.

Solicitor Theresa Clark is believed to have been handed the signed confession last month. “I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution”, she told The Sun.

The killer is currently serving two life sentences at MHP Frankland in Co Durham, without the possibility of parole. He was incarcerated on February 25, 2008, for the murder of 22-year-old Amelie Delagrange in 2004, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell in 2008, and 13-year-old Milly Dowler in 2011.