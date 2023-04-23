By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 10:30

Six-year-old girl and a man rushed to hospital after being shot inside house Photo by Bjoern Wylezich Shutterstock.com

Officials in the US said the girl and a 33-year-old man were inside a house when someone started shooting at them.

A young girl and a man were rushed to the hospital after they were shot inside a house in Chicago, U.S.

According to a statement by Chicago police, cited by Fox32, the incident happened on Saturday, April 22, as the six-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were inside a home.

Police said that, at the time of the incident, they were with two other people in the “6600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone opened fire about 5.08 pm”.

Official reports state that the girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital after she was shot in the arm, but is reported to be in a good condition.

Meanwhile, the man was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. His present condition remains unknown.

This shoot-out happened just hours after another child, aged 3, was severely wounded. He was shot during a separate shooting that took place just two miles from where the girl and the man were shot.