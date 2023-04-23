TMS Network (TMSN) Stands Tall: Next generation fund launch struggles to rival the meteoric rise of TMSN, Leaving Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) in Awe

By Guest Writer • 23 April 2023 • 9:30

With innovative industries such as crypto, there’s only so much room for big players. In the past, tokens such as Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) have shown huge potential to hold such positions, but this sentiment changed greatly in early 2023 due to the meteoric 1600% rise of TMS Network (TMSN).

The TMS Network (TMSN) success has been driven largely by its presale, but what exactly does the token offer to investors that results in Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) being pushed to the side? These are great questions – read on to find out the answers!

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralised investment platform causing huge waves in the crypto industry lately. Unlike other investment platforms, TMS Network (TMSN) is designed to be accessible to any type of trader. From derivatives such as CFDs and futures to crypto tokens across all exchanges, TMS Network (TMSN) provides an investment opportunity regardless of asset preference.

TMS Network (TMSN) also offers an investment training academy for investors, a huge array of advanced trading tools, an AI trade bot marketplace, and a completely decentralised governance system. Along with low fees, high speeds, and the ability to trade on TMS Network (TMSN) without an account or fiat cash, there’s no surprise that TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale event has appealed to all crypto enthusiasts.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has been a big name in the crypto industry for a while now, praised for its highly efficient PoS (Proof of Stake) protocol which facilitates rapid speeds, low fees, and excellent interoperability. However, Cardano (ADA) has been able to stand out from other PoS competitors with its approach to institutional finance – instead of working against them, Cardano (ADA) is enthusiastic about empowering traditional finance to move to the Cardano (ADA) network.

This seemed very bullish for Cardano (ADA) a couple of years ago, but it’s undeniable that traditional financial institutes are simply not ready to migrate to crypto. Furthermore, with tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) becoming increasingly commonplace in B2B markets, it would be surprising if Cardano’s (ADA) enthusiasm for crypto was enough to prevent traditional institutes from choosing their competitors instead.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM), like Cardano (ADA), is renowned for its Opera low-cost and high-efficiency crypto network. However, Fantom (FTM) stands out for its impressive speed, made possible by its distinctive DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) technology. This technology has enabled the token to prioritize interoperability by achieving efficiency and speed.

Fantom (FTM) quickly emerged as a top contender in the quest for a future-proof token thanks to its excellent interoperability, scalability, and other advantages mentioned earlier. Unfortunately, the race seems to have ended, with the proliferation of PoS (Proof of Stake) tokens significantly saturating Fantom’s (FTM) market. As a result, Fantom (FTM) has struggled to keep up with TMS Network (TMSN) and others.

Final Thoughts

Overall, it’s normal for huge market movements such as those of TMS Network (TMSN) to disrupt the progress of other tokens such as Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM). This doesn’t mean the end for Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM), but they will need to rapidly innovate and reassess their market goals if they want to catch up with the relevancy of TMS Network (TMSN).

However, don’t wait too long to get involved in TMS Network (TMSN) – the initial presale sold out in just two weeks, and the second wave has accumulated a total of $4.0 million in funding resulting in a new valuation of $0.08 per $TMSN token. Subsequently, it’s only a matter of time until you miss your opportunity, so get your stake in quickly! You don’t even need to sign up or use fiat cash, so there’s no excuse to miss out!

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido