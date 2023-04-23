By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 15:47

Woman carrying HATCHET blocks train and threatens passengers Image: Fottoo Shutterstock.com

A 25-year-old woman in Germany reportedly blocked the door and kept a train halted at a station as she threatened passengers with a hatchet.

A woman in Germany started to threaten passengers after she pulled out a hatchet on a train while holding its door at a station.

According to DW, the incident happened on Saturday, April 22, when the police were called and informed about a woman threatening passengers on a train.

The train was bound for Stuttgart and was halted at the Wilferdingen station between Karlsruhe and Pforzheim, as the 25-year-old woman threatened the people.

The woman reportedly held the train, as she blocked the doorway and stopped it from moving forwards.

As per police reports, “Another passenger, a 25-year-old Swiss man, was able to disarm the woman before she could harm anyone. He also detained her until police arrived”.

The man sustained minor injuries, while he tried to stop her, and required no further medical attention.

Multiple officers of the local and state police, along with emergency services rushed to the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital for examination.

She will now be evaluated at a psychiatric facility.

Meanwhile, federal police said that investigations are underway, and the woman may be charged with grievous bodily harm.

The head of Karlsruhe’s police inspectorate said, “Thanks to the civil courage shown by a travel group, something potentially far worse was hindered here today and a 25-year-old woman will now be receiving the professional help she needs. For that we offer our express thanks”.