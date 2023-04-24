By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 10:07

20% of people worried about paying their accommodation costs. Credit: stux/Pixabay.com

A YouGov survey has found that 20 per cent of people, that’s one in five, don’t know if they can meet their rental or mortgage payments on time.

The survey results were released as HSBC UK and Shelter announced a new partnership to “support the financial health of people and communities during the cost-of-living crisis and help people break the vicious circle of homelessness.”

The YouGov survey highlights the problems of the middle age group who are between the ages of 35 to 54. Many of the people in this category still have children at home and are also caring for elderly parents.

25% of single people also said they weren’t confident that they were able to pay for their accommodation costs. This is compared to 15% of people who were in a partnership or married.

38% of homeowners were worried about paying the mortgage, while 65% of people renting homes said they were worried about how they were going to be able to meet costs. This category also were more likely to have taken on extra debt to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Shelter said its partnership with HSBC UK should enable it to expand its emergency helpline which currently receives more than 1,000 calls each day. Shelter confirmed that eight out of ten callers are already homeless or are at imminent risk of being in that situation.

Shelter also wants to train volunteers in financial services so they can provide financial resilience services to people who seek their help.