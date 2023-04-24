Alt Season: Top 3 Coins to invest in, including Ethereum, XRP and Big Eyes Coin, ending presale soon

By Guest Writer • 24 April 2023 • 10:00

The Shanghai Upgrade has contributed to a growing interest in Ethereum, and as the top Alt Coin, its price affects the rest of the AltCoin Market. Experts suggest this could be the start of this year’s Alt Season. Our team has rounded up the best Alt Coins to look out for, including Ethereum, XRP and the upcoming Big Eyes Coin, that’s ending its presale on June 3rd, but not before giving its users a final chance to win exciting rewards.

Ethereum gears up for Shanghai Upgrade

As the largest Altcoin by market value and the second largest cryptocurrency overall, Ethereum (ETH) is currently in the spotlight due to its hard fork, the much awaited Shanghai upgrade. The upgrade will allow users to withdraw staked Ether from December 2020, and completes Ethereum’s transition to the proof-of-stake mechanism. It has witnessed a massive spike in its value, reaching $1.8k-an eight-month high and outperforming Bitcoin, then advancing to the 1.9 mark.

However, the spike was followed by a decline, leaving an air of uncertainty around whether the upgrade would positively affect Ether’s value. Moreover, not all of the 18 million staked ETH can be withdrawn immediately, and not all of it will remain un-staked for a long time. This would allow users who were unable to sell staked ETH to bring their holdings in a wave to the market, much to the concern of some investors. However, the Upgrade may benefit Ether in the long run.

XRP on a 4-Week Rally

The coin, mostly used for international transactions, has rallied for about 40% in the past 4 weeks, even outperforming Bitcoin. This could be the work of retail investors, suggests Paris-based crypto analyst Kaiko. Analyst Ali Martinez predicts that if XRP were too close around the $0.54 critical level and maintain the momentum for some time, its price would surge by up to 47%. However, trading for the coin remains largely unpredictable due to competition from other currencies.

Big Eyes Coin nearing launch, ends Presale

The up-and-coming feline meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) has just announced the end of its presale. Spanning across 13 stages, this has been the biggest presale for a meme coin in two years, having raised an impressive $33.5 million.

The cute meme coin has been sparking quite the stir with its innovative and user-centric features. For instance, transactions with BIG are exempt from buying and selling tax, the initial supply, 80% of which will be available on launch, will be locked in a liquidity pool for 2 years, and 5% of their collection will go to a charity wallet that supports ocean sanctuaries.

Additionally, Big Eyes also introduced the Lootbox Scheme, wherein users can buy Lootboxes to win random rewards that are always worth more than the price of the Lootbox itself. Recently, the scheme was paired with a card collection, which can be minted as NFTs.

However, our team recommends BIG’s next scheme, the final one before the launch itself. For a limited time, users can win a bonus of up to 300% if they buy BIG or Lootboxes. With a high ROI, this is one offer not to be missed.

All users need to do is use the code END300.

Final Thoughts

As the crypto community awaits the Shanghai Upgrade, all eyes are on Ethereum. However, it is uncertain whether the Upgrade will have a significant effect on its price. XRP seems to have been gaining momentum and may experience an impressive hike, but it remains subject to market competition. Investors can always look forward to upcoming coins like Big Eyes Coin, which has already made strides in its presales. With innovative features for the community and limitless rewards, BIG is the memecoin to look out for in the upcoming Alt Season.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido