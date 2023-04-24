Big Eyes Coin: The Meme Coin that’s ready to take on Bitcoin and Litecoin

By Guest Writer • 24 April 2023 • 12:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most successful and biggest crypto presales in recent history. As its presale draws to a close, investors still have a few weeks left to get in on the action before it’s too late. While Big Eyes Coin is making waves in the industry, Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) are both gearing up for halving events. Will these events have an impact on the success of new coins like Big Eyes Coin?

The end is near: Don’t regret missing out on Big Eyes Coin’s Successful Presale

The success of Big Eyes Coin’s presale has been nothing short of remarkable, with investors flocking to get their hands on this exciting new digital asset. In fact, the presale raised over $33 million, making it one of the most successful in recent history. But time is running out for those who still haven’t invested, as the presale is set to end on June 3rd. Fortunately, there’s still a chance to get in on the action and secure your future with Big Eyes Coin. By using the END300 code, investors can even get a 300% bonus, making it an even more lucrative opportunity.

Big Eyes Coin is more than just a digital asset. It’s a cryptocurrency with a heart that’s committed to making a positive impact on the world. The digital asset has pledged to donate 5% of its total supply to help save the oceans. By doing so, Big Eyes Coin is not only investing in its own success but also in the betterment of our planet. But that’s not all. Big Eyes Coin also gives back to its community by hosting exciting events and contests on social media, allowing investors and supporters to connect with each other and stay up-to-date on the latest developments. These events create a sense of unity and excitement, fostering a strong community that’s dedicated to the success of Big Eyes Coin. All these make it a cryptocurrency that you can feel good about investing in.

The Halving is here: How will Litecoin’s price react to this historic event?

Litecoin announced that it will have its crypto halving on August 2, 2023, an event that takes place every five years. The crypto halving will reduce the block reward for miners by 50%, meaning that miners would receive half the number of coins for verifying transactions.

The purpose of the Litecoin halving is to control the supply of coins and prevent inflation. By reducing the block reward, the supply of Litecoin decreases, making it scarcer and potentially increasing its value. This is a bullish occurrence, as it creates a sense of scarcity and demand for cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s Halving Event: The Most Anticipated Moment in Crypto History

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, underwent its third crypto halving on May 11, 2020. Like the Litecoin halving, Bitcoin halving reduced the block reward for miners by 50%. The crypto halving occurs after every 210,000 blocks, which takes about four years.

Similar to Litecoin, the purpose of Bitcoin halving is to control the supply of coins and prevent inflation. By reducing the block reward, the supply of Bitcoin decreases, making it scarcer and potentially increasing its value. Everyone is preparing for this bullish action as the demand for this coin can possibly increase.

Litecoin and Bitcoin halving are significant events in the crypto industry, and they have the potential to trigger a bullish momentum. By reducing the block reward, the supply of coins decreases, creating a sense of scarcity and demand for digital assets. However, the events can also make crypto mining less profitable for miners, which could impact the overall network hash rate.

For crypto investors interested in Big Eyes Coin, the halving events offer an opportunity to take advantage of the potential bullish momentum and invest in a cryptocurrency that has the potential for a great ROI during the bull market.

Go to Big Eyes Coin’s website or visit them on social media:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido