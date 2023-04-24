By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 18:04
BREAKING: Fire crew try to control massive blaze at hotel on Blackpool Promenade
Fire crews are trying to control a massive blaze after it started in a hotel located in the Blackpool promenade.
According to LancsLive on Monday, April 24, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they are “in attendance tackling the fire on Queens Promenade”.
Officials said that 12 engines are at the scene and trying to control the fire.
A drone team has also been deployed at the scene.
The building on fire is reported to be the New Hacketts Hotel.
Authorities have also warned people living around the neighbourhood to close their windows if they smell smoke.
A statement released by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said “We have currently got 8 fire engines and 2 aerial ladder platforms responding to a building fire on Queens Promenade, Blackpool”.
They added, “If you can see or smell smoke, keep your windows and doors shut.”
It was later reported that four more fire engines have been sent to the scene.
This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.
