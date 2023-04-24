BREAKING: Fire in Indonesian mall rips through building trapping people inside

By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 14:12
Fire in Indonesian mall rips through building trapping people inside
A large fire inside a shopping mall in Indonesia has trapped shoppers inside the building while the fire rages through the shopping centre.
The fire broke out this afternoon in the Trans Studio Makassar Mall in South Sulawesi. Although not confirmed it was reported that the fire started after a ride inside the centre caught alight.
Footage has been shared of local shoppers running for the exit as the fire rages on the upper-level with molten embers dropping down on fleeing shoppers.
Visitors were also seen going down into the basement car park in an attempt to find safe cover.
Many of the customers ran to the roof for safety, with the local fire department seen using its ladders to rescue the shoppers.
This is a breaking news story and we will try and update it as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you
