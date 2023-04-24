By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 17:31

BREAKING: Four injured, including two children after an accident on A-7 in Fuengirola

Officials in Spain said four people have been injured in a road accident that took place on the A-7 in Fuengirola.

Four people were injured in a road accident on Monday, April 24, after it took place on the A-7 in Fuengirola.

According to a statement by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, two children, aged five and six, were among the victims injured in the accident.

A report by Junta de Andalucía said that the accident took place on the road that passes through the town of Fuengirola in the province of Malaga.

Officials said that “The accident took place at kilometre 212 of the A-7 in the direction of Cadiz at around 9:45 am”.

Several calls were made to 112 related to a rear-end collision between three vehicles, as emergency services from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, along with Guardia Civil de Tráfico were called to the scene.

Police said that the two other people injured in the accident, aides from the children, include a 40-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

All the victims were then evacuated to the Costa del Sol Hospital.