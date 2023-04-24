By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 17:31
BREAKING: Four injured, including two children after an accident on A-7 in Fuengirola
Four people were injured in a road accident on Monday, April 24, after it took place on the A-7 in Fuengirola.
According to a statement by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, two children, aged five and six, were among the victims injured in the accident.
A report by Junta de Andalucía said that the accident took place on the road that passes through the town of Fuengirola in the province of Malaga.
Officials said that “The accident took place at kilometre 212 of the A-7 in the direction of Cadiz at around 9:45 am”.
Several calls were made to 112 related to a rear-end collision between three vehicles, as emergency services from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, along with Guardia Civil de Tráfico were called to the scene.
Police said that the two other people injured in the accident, aides from the children, include a 40-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.
All the victims were then evacuated to the Costa del Sol Hospital.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.