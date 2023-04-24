BREAKING: Emmerdale and Byker Grove star passes away suddenly aged 47 Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Spain´s Health Ministry issues advisory after AEMET warns ‘exceptionally high temperatures’ 

By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 12:23

BREAKING: Spain´s Health Ministry issues advisory after AEMET warns 'exceptionally high temperatures'  Image: Mean Pheelings Shutterstock.com

Ministry of Health in Spain has issued an advisory asking the public to take precautions after AEMET warns of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year.

 

Spain´s Health Ministry has issued an advisory, after forecasts made by the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, predict exceptionally high temperatures across the country, during this time of the year.  

In view of this warning, the Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations for dealing with the heat. 

According to the AEMET, temperatures during this week could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, as per recent forecasts.  

Following the announcement, the Health Ministry posted a tweet that said, “Take care of your health and that of the most vulnerable people” and mentioned 10 tips for protection over the next few days.  

This includes:  

  1. Drink water frequently.
  2. Don’t abuse drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or sugar.
  3. Pay attention to the elderly, babies, and children.
  4. Prioritise being in cool places.
  5. Avoid practicing sports between midday and 17:00 hours.
  6. Wear light, breathable clothing.
  7. Do not leave anyone in the vehicle.
  8. Consult a doctor if you feel unwell.
  9. Keep medicines in a cool place.
  10. Eat light meals.

AEMET forecasts for this week state that “a very warm and dry air mass will enter over the Peninsula and the Balearic archipelago”, as per la Sexta. 

As a result, Spain will experience a rise in temperatures to record “values typical of summer and exceptionally high for this time of year”. 

The agency stated that the temperatures will probably reach its peak on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, when in the southern half of the Peninsula and the Ebro valley it will reach 35 degrees, while in the Guadalquivir valley it could reach 40 degrees. 

“Abnormally high” minimum temperatures are also expected, with tropical nights – without dropping below 20 degrees – in parts of Andalusia. 

AEMET also said that temperatures are expected to reduce during the weekend, when the entry of a mass of cool, damp air will result in reducing the mercury and will end of this episode of exceptional heat.  

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Imran Khan

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading