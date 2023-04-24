By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 12:23

BREAKING: Spain´s Health Ministry issues advisory after AEMET warns 'exceptionally high temperatures' Image: Mean Pheelings Shutterstock.com

Ministry of Health in Spain has issued an advisory asking the public to take precautions after AEMET warns of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year.

Spain´s Health Ministry has issued an advisory, after forecasts made by the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, predict exceptionally high temperatures across the country, during this time of the year.

In view of this warning, the Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations for dealing with the heat.

According to the AEMET, temperatures during this week could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, as per recent forecasts.

Following the announcement, the Health Ministry posted a tweet that said, “Take care of your health and that of the most vulnerable people” and mentioned 10 tips for protection over the next few days.

This includes:

Drink water frequently. Don’t abuse drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or sugar. Pay attention to the elderly, babies, and children. Prioritise being in cool places. Avoid practicing sports between midday and 17:00 hours. Wear light, breathable clothing. Do not leave anyone in the vehicle. Consult a doctor if you feel unwell. Keep medicines in a cool place. Eat light meals.

📢 Ante el aviso de la @AEMET_Esp sobre temperaturas excepcionalmente altas para los próximos días, cuida de tu salud y de la de las personas más vulnerables siguiendo estas recomendaciones. Protégete del #calor https://t.co/4S6ZNo7TW0 pic.twitter.com/GFWjY0jSnv — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) April 23, 2023

AEMET forecasts for this week state that “a very warm and dry air mass will enter over the Peninsula and the Balearic archipelago”, as per la Sexta.

As a result, Spain will experience a rise in temperatures to record “values typical of summer and exceptionally high for this time of year”.

The agency stated that the temperatures will probably reach its peak on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, when in the southern half of the Peninsula and the Ebro valley it will reach 35 degrees, while in the Guadalquivir valley it could reach 40 degrees.

“Abnormally high” minimum temperatures are also expected, with tropical nights – without dropping below 20 degrees – in parts of Andalusia.

AEMET also said that temperatures are expected to reduce during the weekend, when the entry of a mass of cool, damp air will result in reducing the mercury and will end of this episode of exceptional heat.