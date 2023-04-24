As confirmed by his manager today, Monday, April 24, Len Goodman, the former head judge on the BBC television show ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ passed away on Saturday 22, aged 78.

At the time of his death, Len was in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. where he passed away surrounded by his family. He had been fighting bone cancer.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him”, said his manager Jackie Gill in a statement, according to bbc.com.

The former professional ballroom dancer became a popular figure on British TV screens after appearing on the very first series of Strictly back in 2004.

Len’s flamboyant personality and dry humour made him a firm favourite with the viewers. He even coined a catchphrase after his love of regularly awarding contestants seven points. Len remained part of the judging panel until his departure in 2016.

From 2005 until 2022, he also made a name for himself on the American version of ‘Strictly’, which goes by the name of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

His passing saw tributes posted on social media, among them was his fellow ‘Strictly’ judge Craig Revel Horwood. He holds the honour as the longest-serving member of the panel.

Craig tweeted @CraigRevHorwood: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “’a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len”.

“What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman. My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentlemen. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved”, posted the esteemed dance coach and Strictly judge, Shirley Ballas.

She added: “He was funny, kind and quick-witted. He always found the best way to give couples feedback. My heart is full of memories with him. Thank you for all the years in the ballroom, for your dedication to the art of ballroom dancing, for all your advice over the years for teaching @CorkyBallas and I and helping us to win so many championships”.

“For believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I’ll hold your memory deep in my heart. My heart goes out to Len’s wife Sue, his beautiful family and all who knew him. Love you Len. RIP Xx”.