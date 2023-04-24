Britain to sizzle with Coronation day heatwave temperatures

By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 9:48

Image of King Charles. Credit: Frederic Legrand COMEO/Shutterstock.com

Britain will be able to celebrate the King’s Coronation in temperatures of over 20 degrees according to the latest Met Office report.

Britain is set to see “much warmer than average” temperatures in May as a heatwave has been confirmed to hit over the King’s Coronation weekend.

The Met Office says to expect “much warmer than average” temperatures as we approach summer.

Temperatures should get as high as 22°C for next week’s Mayday bank holiday weekend.

Forecasters say clear skies and a second 20°C spell are due for the May 6-8 King’s Coronation weekend.

Hot air from as far away as the Canary Islands will help bring warmth to Britain.

Temperatures have reached at least 26°C by mid-May in all but one of the past five years, Met Office records show.

A Met Office forecaster said: “After cold northerly winds, showery conditions are expected to become drier in southern parts later in the coming weekend.

“Then the rest of the period to May 6 is likely to be predominantly dry.

“Temperatures will increase to slightly above average.”

The Met Office’s three-month outlook predicted that: “May has an increased likelihood of high pressure having a greater influence than normal.