Britain to sizzle with Coronation day heatwave temperatures

By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 9:48
Image of King Charles.
Credit: Frederic Legrand COMEO/Shutterstock.com
Britain is set to see “much warmer than average” temperatures in May as a heatwave has been confirmed to hit over the King’s Coronation weekend.
The Met Office says to expect “much warmer than average” temperatures as we approach summer.
Temperatures should get as high as 22°C for next week’s Mayday bank holiday weekend.
Forecasters say clear skies and a second 20°C spell are due for the May 6-8 King’s Coronation weekend.
Hot air from as far away as the Canary Islands will help bring warmth to Britain.
Temperatures have reached at least 26°C by mid-May in all but one of the past five years, Met Office records show.
A Met Office forecaster said: “After cold northerly winds, showery conditions are expected to become drier in southern parts later in the coming weekend.
“Then the rest of the period to May 6 is likely to be predominantly dry.
“Temperatures will increase to slightly above average.”
The Met Office’s three-month outlook predicted that: “May has an increased likelihood of high pressure having a greater influence than normal.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.