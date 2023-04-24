By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 11:00

Care home in Reigate, UK, still breaking Care Act Regulations. Credit: sabinevanerp/Pixabay.com

Care home, Reigate Grange was secretly filmed last year, abusing an 88-year-old resident.

The care home which charges £2,400 per week is still breaking rules despite being found to have abused an 88-year-old resident last year.

The Guardian newspaper released footage of the abuse which had been secretly filmed and showed that a female resident, former nurse Ann King, was being taunted and sworn at by staff. The footage went viral and attracted more than 8m views.

At the time Signature Senior Lifestyle which owns Reigate Grange said the abuse was the fault of “a small number of reprehensible individuals.” It then said it had “identified and implemented improvements, we look forward to our reinspection in the near future.”

However, improvements appear not to have been made. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors revisited the home in the middle of the night in January and once again rated the home as “requires improvement.”

Reigate Grange is in the bottom 17% of adult social care homes.

Ann King’s son who had installed the camera to record his mother’s care said he wanted to “explode” when he read the latest report from the CQC.

“They haven’t learned. They don’t give a monkey’s and they think they can get away with it” he said.

“ A lot of what is wrong now is what I was complaining about in 2021 – the medicines, not knowing people’s problems.”

The latest inspection found that staff didn’t always have the right experience or training and medicines were not always given out according to instructions. It was also found that records were not always in agreement with people’s care plans.

Ann King was moved to another care home, but since then she has passed away.