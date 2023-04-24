Crypto Giants Bitcoin and Ethereum pave the way for emerging presales, including Dogetti

By Guest Writer • 24 April 2023 • 12:30

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the most established cryptocurrencies, are currently undergoing significant changes. Bitcoin has surpassed the $30,000 mark, and Ethereum’s much-anticipated Shanghai update is finally upon us. As these OGs of crypto do everything to remain relevant, it raises the question of whether it’s time for them to step back and allow new altcoins such as Dogetti (DETI) to flourish.

Bitcoin: The pioneer of Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency launched in 2009, has transformed the way we perceive money and finance. Its journey, starting at a value of $500 in 2016, has been full of highs and lows, but it has since established itself as a respected digital currency.

Recently, Bitcoin broke a significant barrier as it surpassed the $30,000 mark for the first time since June 2022. Although market volatility affects Bitcoin investors, the current bull market has encouraged more people to invest in the currency. The cryptocurrency is predicted to reach new heights, potentially breaking records with a projected value of $37,000 by the end of the month.

Ethereum introduces Shanghai upgrade

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency and blockchain platform, is undergoing an important upgrade, the “Shanghai” upgrade. The new system is designed to improve the network’s transaction speed, security, and affordability. With this upgrade, Ether stakeholders will be able to withdraw their currency from storage, providing a significant benefit to the network.

Unlike the previous system, which relied on a proof-of-work concept where users had to solve mathematical puzzles to earn crypto prizes, the new system adopts a proof-of-stake strategy, where prize winners will be randomly selected. However, users who stake more Ether tokens will have a greater chance of winning crypto prizes.

Dogetti: The New Contender in the Crypto World’s Ring

Dogetti’s emergence as a new player in the crypto market has investors and enthusiasts excited. While established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are making changes to stay relevant, Dogetti’s unique features, such as NFTs, a community-driven approach, and charitable contributions, are making it a promising contender.

Dogetti’s founder, Don Eloni Dogetti, has created an ecosystem that allows investors to generate wealth and earn passive income through various means, including breeding NFT pets and participating in charity donations. The platform’s two percent reflection protocol redistributes transaction fees to investors, providing an extra incentive for $DETI holders to stake currency in their wallets.

The Dogetti community is enthusiastic about the platform’s potential, as it offers a fresh and exciting perspective on crypto investing. With established cryptocurrencies implementing proof-of-stake systems to compete with new entrants like Dogetti, it is clear that innovation and adaptation are key to surviving in the ever-evolving crypto market.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

