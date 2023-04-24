Dogetti Presale moves forward, while mac users discover Bitcoin’s Whitepaper hidden on MacOS

By Guest Writer • 24 April 2023 • 11:30

As an early treat to the community, Dogetti (DETI), the most exciting presale coin this year, has just moved its presale forward to June 20th! Meanwhile, some of the biggest crypto news this week is the discovery of Bitcoin’s (BTC) original whitepaper on every Apple Mac operating system since 2017.

If you’re a Bitcoin enthusiast and curious to learn more about the basics, look no further than your very own Mac. Blogger Andy Baio has just discovered that on every modern copy of macOS (after 2017), a copy of Satoshi Nakomoto’s original Bitcoin white paper has been hidden away in the macOS system folder. It’s unknown how or why it got there, and Apple hasn’t even said why, but you can access it by putting the following command into the Terminals app: “open /System/Library/Image\ Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf”.

Bitcoin served as the catalyst of the crypto revolution and the original whitepaper was written in 2008 in the wake of the financial crisis. Since then, thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged, and some of the most exciting are meme coins. Dogetti (DETI) is the newest meme coin on the block. This dog has been causing quite the stir, so keep reading to find out more!

So, what is Dogetti? Dogetti is a new crypto project that aims to create the biggest family in the crypto world. Led by the bold Don Eloni, the Dogetti family is all about helping every member to produce generational wealth. Each element of Dogetti’s ecosystem including a DAO and NFT project is designed to help users to produce wealth.

As a family, Dogetti DAO will give every DETI holder voting rights and the power to make proposals to the direction of the project. This gives DETI holders a unique sense of ownership over the coin. Plus, Dogetti runs on the Ethereum blockchain with the ERC20 token, DETI, which gives users the security and transparency of the Ethereum network.

One of the best parts of the ecosystem is Dogetti NFTs. Each user will be able to get their paws on their very own Dogetti NFT pet, which holds value, and exclusive access to Dogetti content and events.

The Dogetti (DETI) team listened to the community and responded to requests by moving their presale forward from stage 5 to June 20th! This is great news for early investors as the value of the coin could rocket once it launches. There’s still time to get in on the presale action too, so don’t regret missing Dogetti (DETI)!

With a pawsome ecosystem which includes a DAO, NFT collection and a family-forward approach, Dogetti (DETI) has put in the work to make it one of the successful coins in the meme coin space. If you’re curious about this exciting project, visit the website to learn more about check out their whitepaper. Dogetti is one family you want to miss out on!

