By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 16:37

Driver TRAGICALLY killed in Spain after head-on collision between two cars Image: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

A man has died in Spain and two women injured after a head-on collision between two cars in Aracena, Huelva.

A 58-year-old man has died after he was involved in a tragic head-on collision on Monday, April 24.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, cited by OKdiario, the incident took place in the area of Aracena, located in the province of Huelva.

An official statement said that the accident happened after two cars crashed during a head-on collision.

It added that the incident took place in the early hours of the morning at kilometre 79 of the N-433.

Emergency services were informed by a witness, who alerted 112 at 7.40 pm.

After the accident, the man was trapped inside the vehicle, and the driver of the other vehicle, along with a passenger were injured.

Medical services rushed to the scene of the accident but were unable to save the victim’s life, who died at the scene.

The other victims in the accident have been identified as two women, aged 30 and 31, who were injured.

Officials said that one of them had to be evacuated to the Riotinto Regional Hospital, but no further details of her condition have been released.