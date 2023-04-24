Fast and furious: Study reveals Spain’s most active speed camera

By Betty Henderson • 24 April 2023 • 10:00

ONE speed camera has been revealed to be Spain’s biggest issuer of fines according to a study released on Friday, April 21.

A speed camera in Tarragona issued a whopping 67,582 fines last year. This ruthless device, located on the AP-7 at kilometre 325, has been causing chaos for speeding drivers across Catalonia.

This prolific camera is responsible for the most fines issued in the entire country, with drivers being hit with eye-watering fines for exceeding the speed limit.

However, the region is also home to the country’s most lenient speed camera. A device located on the N-340 in Barcelona issued just 8,227 fines last year.

The data also revealed that the three autonomous communities with the most cameras are Catalonia, Castilla y León, and Andalusia, with 700, 324, and 361 cameras, respectively. Together, they account for half of all cameras in Spain. Barcelona has the highest concentration of speed cameras, with one every 4.63 kilometres.

The news comes as the country battles a worrying rise in road fatalities, with 1,145 people losing their lives on Spanish roads last year alone.

Authorities are keen to tackle the issue and have recently cracked down on speeding drivers and installed more speed cameras on Spanish roads. The DGT traffic authority has increased the number of speed cameras by seven per cent since January 2022, bringing the total to over 2,000.

The DGT has also launched several campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and the dangers of speeding.

Spain has been grappling with the issue of road safety for years. According to data from the Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT), traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of death in the country. In 2021, there were a total of 88,449 traffic accidents in Spain, resulting in 1,145 deaths and 4,607 people injured.

While Spain’s most active speed camera has been causing issues for drivers in Tarragona, authorities see it as a necessary step in bringing the country’s road traffic accidents under control and reducing the number of tragic fatalities on Spanish roads.