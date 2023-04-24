Financial lifeline required for UK landline-only clients of three big operators

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2023 • 17:08

LANDLINES: Users tend to be over 65 Photo credit: Pexels/Rodnae Productions

TALKTALK, Virgin Media and SSE have been accused of overcharging landline-only customers by €219 million (approximately €247.3 million).

Almost 600,000 UK landline-only customers were charged “excessive” prices since 2009, maintained Fideres, which specialises in providing industry expertise for financial markets disputes.

The consultancy, which also aims to identify corporate wrongdoing, has found that TalkTalk – and the now-merged Virgin Media and SSE – had between them overcharged consumers when their prices were compared with those of their rivals.

Fideres pointed out that as well as a pricing abuse that possibly breached competition rules, the three companies were also infringing equality laws since two-thirds of customers with landline-only contracts were aged 65 or older.

In 2017, Ofcom published research showing that landline customers were getting “poor value for money.” Providers had increased line rental charges by 25 and 49 per cent since 2009 even though the underlying wholesale cost of providing a landline service had fallen by 26 per cent.

As a result, BT, which accounts for about 80 per cent of the UK’s 2.9 million landline-only clients, cut charges by around 37 per cent, reversing the increases by returning pricing to 2009 levels in real-terms.

Ofcom said in 2017 that it expected other providers to follow suit as did the Post Office, unlike Virgin Media and TalkTalk.

If providers rolled back their prices to match the 2009 levels, TalkTalk’s customers would have saved £103 million (€116.3 million) and Virgin Media and SSE’s customers £48 million (€54.2 millon), Fideres calculated.