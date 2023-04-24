Hitting home runs: Finnish Baseball League swings into Fuengirola

By Betty Henderson • 24 April 2023 • 9:00

A 2017 partnership brought the Finnish baseball league to Fuengirola Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA hosted the opening matches of the Finnish Baseball League over the weekend, and it was a grand slam of an event! The games took place at the Jesús Gámez field in the Elola sports complex, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Lapuan Virki went head to head against Joensuu Maila in the women’s category on Saturday afternoon. Lapuan Virki came out on top with a 2-0 win. On Sunday afternoon, IPV faced off against Hyvinkää Tahko in the men’s category, with Hyvinkää Tahko taking victory.

Baseball is a popular sport in Finland, and the matches were a big deal, with live television coverage across the country. The event was made possible by a partnership signed in 2017 between the Finnish Baseball League and Fuengirola Town Hall.

The partnership between the Finnish Baseball League and Fuengirola Town Hall has been instrumental in bringing the sport to a wider audience.

The matches were a hit with locals and tourists alike, especially as many Finns call Fuengirola home and the town has a strong connection with the country. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with our Finnish community and showcase our city to visitors,” said Maria Hernandez, the local Councillor for Sports.

Spectators packed in to support their favourite teams and enjoy the stadium atmosphere. As the season progresses, fans across Finland will be eagerly following top teams and players, hoping for a shot at the championship title. The matches were a chance for fans to show their support and for newcomers to get a taste of the excitement and passion that surrounds Finnish baseball.

The Finnish Baseball League is a thriving discipline in Finland, where baseball has become increasingly popular in recent years. The league consists of several divisions, including the top-level league, which features some of the best baseball teams in the country.

Baseball was first introduced in Finland in the early 20th century, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that it began to gain serious popularity. The Finnish Baseball Association was founded in 1982, and since then, the sport has grown steadily in popularity across the country.