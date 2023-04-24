By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 15:13

Five dead in UK after being detected with new Arcturus Covid strain Image: Yau Ming Low Shutterstock.com

Five people have died in the UK after they were infected with the new Arcturus Covid subvariant, also known as Omicron XBB.1.16.

Authorities in the UK said that over 135 cases have been detected in the country, while thousands have been reported across the world.

According to the Mirror on Monday, April 24, the new subvariant of Covid has been detected across all the regions of England, except for areas in the Northeast.

The latest data provided by UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that there were at least 135 cases of this variant in the UK.

Officials state that, as per the data, most of the cases in the UK are concentrated in England, as 120 of them have been detected in that region.

Aside from this, eight cases have been detected in Wales and five in Scotland.

Two cases have also been detected in Northern Ireland.

Arcturus has been present in over 28 countries, and the majority of cases, related to this Covid subvariant, have been detected in India. Indian authorities have said that over 2000 people have been infected by this strain.

Other countries including the United States have reported 357 cases, until April 14, while Singapore and Australia have reported over 100 cases also.