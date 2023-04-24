Global Gift Gala: Celebrity hosts announced for Marbella charity gala

By Betty Henderson • 24 April 2023 • 12:00

Organisers announce a special celebrity host for a charity gala in Marbella later this year. Photo credit: Global Gift Gala (via email)

CELEBRITIES Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo are set to host the 11th annual Global Gift Gala in Marbella in July.

The event, which promises to be a star-studded affair, will take place on Sunday, July 23, at the luxurious Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá.

The announcement was made at a launch event on Friday, April 21, by Zazou Belounis, owner and CEO of the Casanis Group, Marbella Mayor Angeles Muñoz, and Maria Bravo, the founder of Casa Ángeles and Fundación Global Gift.

This year’s Global Gift Gala will benefit from the support of global partner Utopia Avatars, a project that aims to create a more ethical world where philanthropy is at the forefront of business.

In addition to the main event, the Global Gift Gala will also feature a pre-gala dinner at Mamzel at Finca Besaya, a renowned restaurant in Marbella. The head chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Fabián Cangas, has promised a unique dining experience for guests, and with so many famous faces in attendance, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Maria Bravo took the opportunity to praise Zazou Belounis for his commitment to charity and his initiative that allows diners at his restaurants to make donations to Casa Ángeles. Belounis, a former professional footballer, sees his work in the restaurant industry as an opportunity to give back and create unforgettable experiences for his customers.

The Global Gift Gala is an annual event that raises money for charity, with proceeds going to a range of worthy causes around the world. Over the years, the gala has become a staple of the Marbella social calendar, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo are both passionate advocates for philanthropy, and they have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the issues that affect vulnerable communities around the world. Their involvement in the Global Gift Gala is a testament to their dedication to this cause, and it’s sure to inspire others to get involved and make a difference.

The 11th annual Global Gift Gala in Marbella is shaping up to be one of the most glamorous and charitable events of the year. With the support of Utopia Avatars and the hard work of its dedicated organisers, it’s sure to make a real difference in the lives of people in need.