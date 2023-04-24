By Anna Ellis • 24 April 2023 • 16:24

His Majesty King Felipe VI receives the European Chambers of Commerce. Image credit: Casa S.M.el Rey / Twitter.

His Majesty the King Felipe VI received an audience of the Presidents and Directors of the European Chambers of Commerce in Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on Friday, April 24.

The objective of the reception was to strengthen the ties between Spain and the European Chambers of Commerce in Spain, as well as to promote economic and business development in Spain.

The association that integrates the European Chambers of Commerce in Spain brings together nineteen Chambers representing some 7,000 companies and aims to promote bilateral business relations between the countries represented, as well as economic growth. The European Chambers of Commerce in Spain play a fundamental role in promoting business growth and the expansion of trade relations in the European market.

Currently, the Presidency of the European Chambers of Commerce in Spain is held by the Spanish Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, whose president is Carmen Sanz and its general secretary, Maria Garcia Diez. The audience with H.M. The King was an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences on the role of the European Chambers of Commerce in the Spanish, European and world economies, as well as the contribution that these Chambers can make at an institutional level, given their experience in the international commercial field.

During the reception, the representative of the Chambers, Carmen Sanz, stressed the importance of collaboration between different countries to promote economic and business development and highlighted how, in times of complex circumstances such as the current ones, a collaboration between Spanish and European companies is particularly relevant and that is precisely what the European Chambers favour.