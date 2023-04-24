By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 9:31

Jordan Banjo reveals name of third baby. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

The Diversity star, Jordan Banjo revealed all on social media.

Jordan and his wife Naomi Courts have given birth to their third child. He was born on Thursday, April 20 and the baby boy has been named Atreus Funso Banjo.

He posted a photo of Naomi and the baby on Instagram and wrote:

“Atreus Funso Banjo 20.04.2023 8ib 8oz. I am so proud of you @naomibanjo, my ángel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay. I love you.

Friends and fans congratulated the couple. Former Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore wrote “Congrats” and former Only Way is Essex star, Mario Falcone said “Congratulations to you all mate.”

The couple has two other children, a son Cassius Ashley who is four and a daughter Mayowa Angel who is three.

Banjo is currently a member of the dance troupe Diversity and has also worked as a TV backstage presenter on the TV show Got to Dance in 2013. Diversity were the winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013.

He also took part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2016 and he was the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

He also hosts the KISS Breakfast Show together with fellow Diversity star Perri Kiely