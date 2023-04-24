By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 8:39

London marathon has record number of runners. Credit:Wikipedia Creative Commons

2023 was the biggest London marathon race ever with over 48,000 runners taking part.

The London marathon organisers said they had expanded the numbers because they wanted to reach a cap of 50,000.

Thousands of people also lined the streets of London to cheer on the runners and offer food and water. The runners started at Greenwich Park passing Trafalgar Square and Tower Bridge before crossing the finish line at Buckingham Palace on the Mall.

The participants included 90-year-old David Picksley and Lana Dales who celebrated her eighteenth birthday the day before the race. The runners could be gender-specific or identify as non-binary. There were 118 gender-neutral runners in the race.

Mo Farah had earlier announced this would be his last London Marathon. He took ninth place completing the course at 2:10:28.

Another famous face was DJ Adele Roberts wanted to be the fastest woman with an ileostomy by completing the race in under four hours. Ms Roberts was given the all-clear for bowel cancer less than a year ago.

Marcus Mumford from folk band Mumford & Sons was running to raise money for the Grenfell Foundation which supports bereaved families and survivors of the fire that took place in 2017. Also running were Josh O’Connor from the Crown and presenter, Mark Wright.

The official marathon charity was Great Ormond Street Hospital. It is looking for funds to build a new children’s cancer centre.