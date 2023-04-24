By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 15:44

Man tragically dies in Spain after being trapped by a van he was pushing Image: Junta de Andalucia

A man has tragically died in Spain on Monday, April 24, in an unfortunate accident after he was trapped between the van he was pushing and a wall.

According to official reports, the incident took place in Navas de San Juan, Jaén.

A statement by Emergencias 112 Andalucía said that “At around 01:00 hours, 112 received a distress call alerting of a man trapped between a van and a stone wall in the street Ermita de San Isidro, in Navas de San Juan”, as cited by OK Diario.

An eyewitness said that the man was pushing the van on a slope when the vehicle went to one side and collided first with another car and then with the wall.

As the vehicle crashed, the man was trapped between the wall and the van.

After the incident was reported, officials from the Guardia Civil, the local police, and the Linares fire brigade were mobilised to the scene by the coordinating room. They were also accompanied by paramedics from the Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias 061.

Members of the Fire and Rescue Service had to save the trapped victim, who later died due to injuries.

Investigations are now being conducted by the police to find out the circumstance that lead to this accident.