Manchester United set up FA Cup Final against Man City after beating Brighton on penalties at Wembley

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 1:44

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

After a semi-final victory on penalties against Brighton at Wembley, Manchester United have an FA Cup Final clash with Man City to look forward to.

Manchester United scraped through their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton 7-6 on penalties this Sunday, April 23. In the process, they set up a mouth-watering Final with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on June 3.

Erik ten Hag’s side went into this match off the back of a terrible Europe League drubbing at the hands of Sevilla in midweek. His misfiring players failed once again to find the back of the net during 120 minutes of open play against the Seagulls as they played out an exciting 0-0 draw.

It took a total of 13 penalty kicks before either side could claim the tie. The unlucky candidate who failed with the 12th kick was Brighton winger Solly March. He was understandably inconsolable after Victor Lindelof stepped up to bury penalty number 13 to steal the tie.

David De Gea pulled off a fine fingertips save from Alexis Mac Allister as Brighton shot out of the starting blocks with intent from the start. The Red Devils spurned two great opportunities in added time at the end of the first 45 minutes courtesy of misses by Bruno Fernandes and then Anthony Martial.

Julio Enciso came close to putting Brighton ahead in the second half, only to be denied once again by De Gea. Danny Welbeck headed a corner wide shortly after as well. If Jadon Sancho – on as a sub – had hit the target towards the end of normal time, the tie would have been decided. Instead, his curled effort flew over the bar.

Marcus Rashford has scored his fair share of goals this season. The England star shot wide in the dying seconds with only Robert Sanchez to beat after a fine intervention by Kaoru Mitoma.