Mid-air horror as plane is hit by a flock of geese

By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 7:56

Mid-air horror as plane is hit by flock of geese Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com

American Airlines flight to Phoenix was hit by a flock of geese mid-flight causing flames to spew from the engine.

American Airlines flight 1958 was forced into an emergency landing after just 40 minutes in the sky after it was hit by a flock of geese.

After taking off from John Glenn Columbus Airport in Ohio bound for Phoenix Arizona the flight was struck by a flock of geese mid-air causing flames to spew from the engine.

An eyewitness in Columbus, Ohio, said it sounded “as if the engines were about to give up.”

A passenger told WBNS that the pilot said that the geese had become trapped in the engine, triggering the fire.

Sarah McQuaide, a spokesperson for the Columbus airport, said the airport is open and operating as usual and the incident caused only minor delays for other flights.

McQuaide said the incident will be investigated by federal officials. That could be officials from the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reporting of bird strikes on planes has gathered popularity since the so-called Miracle on the Hudson in 2009 when a US Airways jet with 155 people aboard hit a flock of Canada geese in New York.

Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger glided the aircraft into the Hudson River and everyone on board survived. The incident was later portrayed in the film ‘Sully‘ starring Tom Hanks.