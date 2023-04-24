By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 14:06
Multiple people rescued from UK´s highest rollercoaster after being stranded half-way
Riders hoping to enjoy The Big One, UK´s highest rollercoaster, had to be rescued after it was halted half-way up the hill.
According to the BBC on Monday, April 24, several people were forced to walk down the track of the rollercoaster to safety, after the ride suffered a technical fault.
Local reports state that it took the people almost 30 minutes to get down the tracks of the rollercoaster, which is located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
A statement released by a spokesperson of Blackpool Pleasure Beach said that “the ride was stopped just over halfway up the lift hill”.
The spokesperson also stated that “There was a minor technical problem and the safety system on the ride worked exactly as it should and immediately stopped the train on the lift as a precaution.
“Trained staff walked all riders safely down a set of stairs to the ground within 30 minutes”, she added.
A similar incident happened earlier this month when the rollercoaster had to be halted due to sudden strong winds.
