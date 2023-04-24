By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 19:15

Multiple teenagers injured after shooting at party Image: Carl Ballou Shutterstock.com

Officials in the US said that nine teenagers have been injured after a shooting took place at an after-prom party.

According to the New York Post on Monday, April 24, the shooting happened at a house in Texas, and two other locations

Police said that the wounded included teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19.

A statement released by officials said that the first attack happened during the early hours of Sunday, April 23, “as an estimated 250 people packed a house after the Jasper High School prom ended at midnight”.

The second shooting took place at the hospital, where the injured teens were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lieutenant Garrett Foster, cited in the reports said that “Officers at the emergency room where the injured teens were being treated said they heard more gunshots outside the hospital”.

Then, at least 15 shots were reported in a third location, where the bullets hit houses and vehicles parked in the neighbourhood.

As per the local sheriff´s department, “there is a possible connection” between three of the shooting as the agency added that “No motive has been established at present”.

They also said that “several witnesses and persons of interest are being interviewed”.

Following the incident, a statement was also released by John Seybold, Jasper Independent School District Superintendent, who said that “There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance”.