By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 12:46

New migraine drug brings hope to sufferers shows Spanish study. Credit: Tumisu/Pixabay.com

The new migraine drug may help sufferers who have tried other treatments without success.

In a recent study people who had up to 14 migraines in a month were given the drug Atogepant. The drug is an inhibitor, and it prevents a particular protein from starting a migraine headache.

309 people took part in the study. Half were given Antogepant and the other half were given a placebo. All 309 people had tried up to four different migraine treatments but had not seen any improvement.

Those people who took the drug reported having up to four fewer headaches over a month. The placebo group reported two fewer headaches a month.

Study author, Dr Patricia Pozo-Rosich from Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona said:

“These results are exciting as migraine can be debilitating and this treatment led to fewer days with migraine.”

The drug did have some side effects. Some of the group suffered from constipation and nausea.

Dr Pozo-Roisch went on to say: “People who thought they may not find a way to prevent and treat their migraines may have hope of finding relief with a tolerable oral easy-to-use drug.”

“This treatment was safe, well tolerated and effective for people with difficult-to-treat migraine.”

The study only lasted three months so Dr Pozo-Rosich said that more research would be needed to assess the drug’s long-term efficacy and safety.