By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 13:46

Pilot offering flights to women for medical care fired from job Source: Cessna

A pilot offering flights to women for ‘out of state’ medical care has been fired from his job at a college for prospective Catholic priests.

Three weeks after the US supreme court removed the federal right to abortion, Greg Williams, a pilot for a group that provides free flights to people who need to travel for medical care, went onto his Facebook to post a message.

“If any women need to make an unexpected trip from the south to, say, Illinois or New Mexico or Virginia for reasons that are none of my business, I can provide safe, private air transport that would get you where you need to go and back the same day at a price that will work for you,” Williams wrote, on 28 June 2022.

Although the post did not explicitly mention abortion – because Williams’s day job was teaching Greek and Latin at a college for prospective Catholic priests, he does admit mentioning an area which has largely outlawed abortion and three states which have acted to keep it legal.

Following his post, the Benedictine-run St Joseph Seminary College in Louisiana which stridently opposes abortion and where Williams works fired him.

“Your Facebook post publicly and deliberately advocated a position contrary to the official teaching of the Catholic Church,” said the letter that St Joseph’s rector, Gregory Boquet, gave Williams on 5 July. “The decision is to terminate your employment … effective immediately.”

Williams, 40, has no real legal recourse to compel St Joseph to rehire him. Louisiana is an at-will employment state, which means employers can dismiss workers for any reason that is not blatantly unconstitutional.