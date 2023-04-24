By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 11:27

Police expose £2million kidnap plot. Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

Kidnap plot including posing as policemen and snatching gang rival’s young daughter for £2 million ransom.

Police have exposed a horrifying kidnap plot by 2 convicted gang mobsters.

Richard Caswell and Jason Cox planned to impersonate police officers to snatch the schoolgirl daughter of a gang rival and hold her for £2 million.

Police got access to the pair’s messages on an encrypted phone network known as ‘Encrochat’.

Caswell told Cox in a message: “Not much just bought a pedal bike, would u be up for a kidnapping?

“When the lockdown over and they start working again we kidnap lad’s birds daughter, we want 2 mil.”

Cox responded to Caswell by saying that they needed a car with “blue lights to be police officers, approach her, and bundle her into the vehicle.”

Police described the messages as “chilling”.

French police hacked the ‘Encrochat‘ network allowing them access to thousands of messages sent by professional criminals across Europe.

Both men are well-known figures in the underworld in the UK.

Both men were previously arrested for a violent raid on a drugs stash road in Liverpool. Using a machete Caswell, Cox and other gang members stormed a house and hacked one man’s arm to the bone.

Both men will be sentenced later this year.