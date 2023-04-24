Pollution patrol: Environmentalist recognised with honorary Rotary Club Membership in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 24 April 2023 • 14:00

Nacho Dean received honorary membership status from Willem Falter, the Rotary Club Marbella President.

ROTARY Club Marbella-Guadalmina, in collaboration with the charity La España Azul and environmental activist Nacho Dean, is making waves for their outstanding efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina is taking action with the EndPlasticSoup initiative, partnered with Nacho Dean and his La España Azul Expedition. The collaboration has resulted in a concerted effort to document the impact of plastic and micro-plastic contamination on marine ecosystems around the Spanish coastline.

Nacho is a renowned adventurer and naturalist who has undertaken a variety of expeditions to raise awareness about the need to preserve our oceans. He successfully walked around the world to document climate change and swam through the straits between continents, highlighting the fragility of marine ecosystems.

Now, with the support of three Rotary Districts in Spain, Nacho is sailing around the Spanish coastline in his boat, La España Azul, to document the impact of plastic and micro-plastic contamination on marine ecosystems.

During his recent visit to Marbella, Nacho delivered a powerful talk to the Rotary Club. He shared some alarming statistics on plastic pollution that he has observed during his voyage, further reinforcing the urgent need for action.

After the talk, Nacho received Honorary Member status of the Club from the Club President, Willem Falter, in recognition of his tireless efforts to protect our oceans.

Nacho’s meetings with officials and private companies at each port have also been productive. He has been encouraging cooperation towards freeing the oceans from plastic pollution.

Nacho and the Rotary Club are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. They are a shining example of how small actions can have a significant impact, and their work is sure to inspire others to take up the cause and join in the fight against plastic waste.

Plans are also underway to extend the project to other countries in Europe and Central America, with Nacho continuing his partnership with Rotary Ambassador Clubs.