By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 7:26
Rod Stewart struggling in the UK:
Credit: Wikipedia creative commons
While Rod Stewart says he is “well on their side” about the doctor’s and nurses’ strikes, he says he can’t get a response about his plans to give away MRI scans.
In February he paid for some members of the public to have scans in a mobile unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex.
It was on a Sky News phone-in that he pledged to help when talking about the state of the NHS. He had just returned from a scan himself.
“I said when I did Sky TV that I wanted to try and do them all over the country.” He said, “I am not going to show up and be photographed, I just wanted to do it.”
But he says he struggling to get his plans off the ground.
“It’s like banging your head against a brick wall, I can’t get any response.”
He continued “People are crying out for MRIs (and) I’m willing to pay for them, 30 or 40 in a few hours, and I can’t get anybody to do it for me.”
“I want to keep it going. I don’t want it to look like it was a publicity stunt. I didn’t have an album coming out or anything…I wanted the people to know I was doing it, but now I want it to go on and on and on, I’m not getting any response.”
