By Anna Ellis • 24 April 2023 • 16:45

Scottish FISH SHOP honoured to receive a surprise visit from Their Majesties. Image: FISH SHOP.

As well as the locals extending their welcome to the newcomers, the team of the FISH SHOP were honoured on April 22 to receive a surprise visit from Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla.

FISH SHOP, a restaurant and fishmonger, is ready to open on Saturday, April 29, at 3 Netherly Place in the heart of Ballater, just east of the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.

Ballater is the closest village to the Balmoral Estate, the Scottish home of the Royal Family.

The support for this new venture was warmly welcomed by the FISH SHOP team and Artfarm CEO Ewan Venters, said: “We were thrilled to be able to show His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla around Fish Shop on Saturday in advance of our opening this weekend.”

“Sharing the values of our sister property, the Fife Arms, in neighbouring Braemar, the community is at the heart of everything we do, and bearing in mind the Royal Family’s long association with Royal Deeside, we are deeply honoured that they came to show their support for this local restaurant and fishmonger”