By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 9:14

Spanish company wrong to fire worker caught drinking alcohol credit:Pixabay/Alfbel

A Spanish court has ruled in favour of a man fired from his job as an electrician after he was found to have drunk more than 3 litres of beer in one day.

The high court in Murcia has found in favour of a sacked employee after ruling his employer could not prove the man was “inebriated, intoxicated or drunk”, or unable to do his job despite the man drinking more than 3 litres of beer in one day.

The court ordered the company to reinstate the worker or pay him €47,000 (£42,000) in compensation. The court also noted that the company had failed to take into account the effect the hot summer could have had on the man’s drinking.

The man, who had worked for the company for 27 years, was sacked in September 2021 after a private detective hired by his employers followed him and his company van over a few days that July.

A dismissal letter from the company informed the man he was being sacked for: “repeated and excessive alcohol consumption during the working day, which endangered his physical wellbeing and that of his workmates”

The court, however, found the company’s actions ill-founded.

“At no time did the private detective make mentions of signs of inebriation or clumsiness when it came to walking,” it said in its judgment.

“There is no proof – documentary, expert or witness – that unequivocally demonstrates that the man was under the effects of alcohol and was inebriated, intoxicated or drunk,” added the court.

“Neither has it been proved, even circumstantially, that his physical and mental faculties were reduced or diminished during his tasks as an electrician, nor that he was impeded when he drove the company van at the end of the working day.”