By Max Greenhalgh • 24 April 2023 • 8:39

TV Star declared a 'hero' after rescuing 4 dogs. Image: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Star of ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, Ant McPartlin, recused 4 dogs from a busy road after the owner collapsed while walking them.

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been called a ‘hero’ after he recused 4 dogs from a busy road after the female owner collapsed while walking them.

The ‘I’m a Celebrity‘ host, 47, was walking with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett near Richmond Park, London when he saw the dog walker collapse.

McPartlin jumped into action by racing towards the dogs, stopping them from wandering into a busy road.

After checking the woman was OK, he returned the dogs to their owner safely.

One eyewitness said: “The moment the woman collapsed the dogs all ran off in different directions. Ant immediately sprang into action to round them all up.

He was a real hero as they could have easily run into oncoming cars. He returned them to the woman, checked she was OK and helped her to her feet like a true gent.”

McPartlin rose to fame, alongside Declan Donnelly, in the children’s drama series Byker Grove, before going starting a pop career as PJ and Duncan.

They later established themselves as primetime television presenters, hosting SMTV Live (between 1998 and 2001), I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (since 2002), and Britain’s Got Talent (since 2007).