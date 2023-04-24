UK Politics: Rishi Sunak investigated by ethics watchdog

By David Laycork • 24 April 2023 • 17:49
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com
The incident was first reported in The Guardian on April 17, but UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now faces an expanded investigation by the ethics watchdog, with the suggestion that he may have breached the parliamentary code of conduct.
Mr Sunak was previously fined as part of the Partygate scandal, and for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while making a promotional video for his policies. He now faces a probe into his wife’s business interests, but may also have run afoul of another infraction.
A list of ministers’ interests outside of their parliamentary role was finally released on Wednesday. This was the first time substantial shares in Koru Kids held by his wife, Akshata Murty, were revealed.
The Cabinet Office was at pains to insist that this seemingly tardy revelation was perfectly transparent. But there has been some suspicion around the fact that only 2 weeks ago, a financial incentive in the childcare sector was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt.
This initiative being tested meant that new childminders would receive a pay incentive of between £600 and £1200 were they to join an agency like Koru Kids. This would be a major boost to these providers and their shareholders such as Ms Murty.
Sunak is now also being accused of violating paragraph 13 of the ministers’ code in which MPs must not disclose details of an investigation.
As William Byrne reminded us on Twitter: “I will lead a Government of integrity, professionalism & standards” said Rishi Sunak when appointed PM. He was fined by police for lockdown-breaking party, fined for failing to wear a seatbelt, warned for letting his dog off and now under investigation by Parliament’s standards”.
Adam Bienkov of the Byline Times detailed on Twitter a conversation between himself, and Mr Sunak’s press secretary: “Here’s how Rishi Sunak’s Press Secretary responded three weeks ago when I asked why the Prime Minister failed to declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency, when asked by MPs if he had any conflicts of interests with his childcare policy.”
With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s list of transgressions growing in number and gravity, he will be hoping to get this latest investigation behind him and look to re-establish his political integrity.
