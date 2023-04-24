BREAKING: UK sends military reconnaissance team to Sudan to assess evacuation routes

By David Laycork • 24 April 2023 • 20:52

UK sends military reconnaissance team to Sudan

The UK has sent a small military team to Sudan to gather information and form a plan to evacuate UK nationals.

As fighting intensifies in Khartoum, a UK military team is today, April 24, in Sudan looking to establish a safe evacuation route for British nationals. On Sunday 23, diplomats and their families were airlifted to safety.

The British government has been criticised for showing less interest in the safety of up to 4000 British nationals still stranded there. With near to 2000 of these requesting help, there is a feeling of abandonment.

The BBC understands that the team arrived in Port Sudan to begin the assessment but as yet no decisions on strategy have been reached.

The Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell was quoted by the BBC on Twitter as saying that Khartoum remains: “extremely dangerous” and that no evacuation option comes without: “grave risk to life”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available.