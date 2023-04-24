Woman robs victims by hugging them in Alicante’s Pilar de la Horadada

By Julia Cameron • 24 April 2023 • 13:05
Woman robs victims by hugging them in Alicante’s Pilar de Horadada.
Credit: Polifoto/Pixabay.com
She has now been sentenced to prison by the court. They heard that police began to investigate when they received reports in January of people being robbed in Pilar de la Hordada, Alicante, with force using the “hug method.”
The woman would pick out an elderly victim and then approach them asking a question. When the victim had answered the question the woman would hug the person as a way of saying thank you. At the same time, she would remove jewellery or another item, like money, from the victim
The woman was finally identified by police in March. She was of Romanian nationality and 39 years old.
Police managed to locate her as she was preparing to approach an elderly gentleman, thus putting a stop to the crime, and arresting her in the process. She was found guilty of several similar offences.
The Civil Guard advised people that in order to avoid this type of crime, people should refrain from flaunting their jewellery and be cautious when withdrawing cash from ATM machines. The police went on to say that in most cases victims are approached by more than one unknown person. They then try to isolate the victim so other people don’t see what is going on.
They advised anyone in this situation to request the help of another person.
