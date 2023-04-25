By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 8:02

Adele breaks into tears after thanking James Corden for support Photo by Fred Duval Shutterstock

Adele broke down into tears after thanking James Corden for helping during her divorce from Simon Konescki.

The singer Adele and TV host James Corden were both brought to tears during the filming of the last-ever ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

Adele revealed in the interview that it was her friendship with Corden and his family that helped her get through her separation and divorce from her then-husband.

The pair become emotional when discussing the song ‘I Drink Wine’ which was partly inspired by a conversation between the pair during a holiday. Playing the track, Adele told him “Every time I listen to this I think of you.”

She said: “We were on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home. And my mood had changed and it was like the first year where I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for being an adult.”

“The year before I left Simon (Konecki) and stuff like that, and you and (Corden’s wife) Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me… you used to do it with humour too.”

Carpool Karaoke is part of The Late Late Show, which Corden announced his departure from almost exactly a year. He has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

Airing every weekday night, the show is billed as “the ultimate late night after party”, and features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.