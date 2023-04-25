By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 16:52

AEMET spokesperson says temperatures in Spain could have ‘exceeded 40 degrees’ this week Image: IgorZH Shutterstock.com

The spokesperson for AEMET says temperatures in Spain could have exceeded more than 40 degrees this week.

Cayetano Torres, the spokesperson for Spain´s Meteorological Agency AEMET said that unusual high temperatures in the country, during this week, could have exceeded more than 40 degrees Celsius.

This statement by Torres comes after forecasts for this week suggest that temperatures will reach 40 degrees in many areas of the country.

As per AEMET, these temperatures are more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, as experts warn that this is the hottest week in April for more than 40 years.

Torres stated that this unusual ‘heat wave’ in April is “a truly anomalous episode”.

“We would call it an episode of high temperatures, and it is really extraordinary because we are going to see anomalies, especially in the Guadalquivir and Ebro Valleys”, he said, as cited by Antenna3 on Tuesday, April 25.

Torres continued that these high temperatures are affecting the country at a time when there is already a major scarcity of rainfall.

While discussing the impact of climate change affecting the weather, he said, “We cannot draw conclusions from a specific episode”, adding “Climate change is a long-term rise in temperatures. We are already talking about decades, but this year we are seeing that the prediction models are giving us average monthly anomalies of around one and a half or two degrees”.

He said that “It is true that I had not seen this before”.

Torres stated that he did not expect temperatures in Spain during this year to be really high.

While discussing about the weather this week he said, “In this episode, fortunately, we will be accompanied by some clouds, which means that the sunshine will not contribute too much to this rise in temperatures, but it will be close to 40 in the Gualdalquivir valley”,

Torres concluded, “It’s a good thing there are no clear skies, if there were, the 40 degree barrier would be broken”.