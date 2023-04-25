Average price of electricity in Spain rises significantly on Wednesday, April 26

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 21:59

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, April 26, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 19.5 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will increase by 19.5 per cent on Wednesday, April 26, compared to today, Tuesday 25. Specifically, it will stand at €108.73/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €108.73/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, at €79.47/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €146.20/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price, as it has been since February 27. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

So far in April, the average price of electricity stands just above €71/MWh. That is more than three times lower than the €191.52/MWh registered in the same month last year.

Last Tuesday, March 28, the Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission. It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.